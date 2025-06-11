2025's chicest haircut? The Italian bob

A haircut. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 knows exactly what it wants, and it is simplicity that looks expensive. No complicated styling, kilograms of hair products, and unnecessary pathos. The Italian bob is in fashion now. It is not another version of the classic bob, but something completely different. The haircut that looks restrained but very impressive at the same time. It's slightly retro, very precise in shape, and at the same time, it seems to say: "I woke up like this".

The Byrdie magazine told us more about this haircut.

How to repeat this haircut in 2025

The essence of this hairstyle is in the lines. An even cut along the length from the chin to the shoulders, without layers and fillets. The ends are slightly softened, but without excessive lightness — on the contrary, density is important here. Hair should not look thin or too light. All beauty is in weight and shape. It's like a good coat: simple but fits perfectly.

Italian bob. Photo from Instagram

Stylist Leo Izquierdo says that this haircut emphasizes the neck, highlights facial features, and makes the look fresh and elegant — effortlessly. Indeed, even without styling, it looks put together because it is based on the right cut.

How to explain what you want to the master

Ask for a shoulder-length bob or slightly higher, with a smooth, heavy cut. Do not thin out the ends — it is this "weight" that makes the haircut stylish. If you want a little movement, you can add almost invisible light layers, but no more. No "airy texture" — everything should be clear, concise, and expensive.

