Jennifer Lawrence's boho haircut is the new summer trend

Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: video screenshot

That is exactly the case when one haircut changes everything — mood, appearance, and even self-confidence. Jennifer Lawrence showed off her new style — light, natural, and very "spot on". In the movie "Die, My Love", where she starred alongside Robert Pattinson, her performance has already been called one of the best. But this time, everyone was talking about more than just the movie.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence surprised everyone with her new hairstyle

Instead of her usual hairstyles, the actress showed off a new look: long hair down to her chest, smooth layers, light volume, and bangs that softly frame her face. It may seem that no effort is required for such a hairstyle, but in fact, everything has been thought out to the smallest detail.

This haircut is a real find for those who are not ready for radical changes but want something new. It does not require daily styling or tons of products. The idea is simple: to create the effect of lively hair that moves with every step but still looks neat.

The secret is in the right fringe. Long and parted in the middle, it not only refreshes the face but also softens the features. Such details suit many people, regardless of face shape. Stylist Miguel Bling explains that this is the ideal option for those who want a change but are afraid of losing length. It also elongates the face beautifully, creating a more refined silhouette.

To style this haircut, all you need is a hair dryer brush, a little time, and the right direction — that's the whole formula. And if you want that "just out of the salon" effect, simply curl your bangs with curlers while you do your makeup. Remove them before you leave, and you're done. Volume, shape, and a light boho vibe are guaranteed.

Earlier, we wrote about Selena Gomez getting the cult 90s-style haircut.

We also reported on the haircut that is rapidly gaining popularity around the world.