90s elegance returns — Bessette-style sandals are in

This summer, designers are not reinventing the wheel. They are taking us back to the 1990s — a time when beauty was in simplicity. Minimalist sandals are back in fashion, but this time they look newer. No rhinestones, platforms, or complex shapes. Only clean lines, restrained colors, and elegance in every detail.

What shoes are increasingly chosen by stars?

Fashion is once again focusing on minimalism. The collections of leading brands are laconic, like The Row or the new Phoebe Philo line. There is nothing superfluous — everything looks as if it was created to avoid attracting attention, but still impossible to look away.

These were the looks of Carolyn Bessette, the wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., who proved back in the 90s that "less is more". She didn't wear stilettos because she lived in New York, where the stone streets dictated their own rules. She opted for steady-heeled sandals with thin straps. And today, they are making a comeback on the streets of fashion capitals.

Carolyn Bessette. Photo from Vogue

In 2025, fashionable sandals are almost invisible shoes: black, white, or beige, made of soft leather, with a small heel or no heel at all. You can see them at Max Mara, Burberry, Courrèges — and in the wardrobes of women who don't chase trends but choose what is really comfortable. These shoes are ideal for everyday. They are versatile, as they go well with office suits, summer dresses, and jeans. And most importantly, you won't get tired of them even after a whole day.

Max Mara spring-summer 2025. Photo from Vogue

Minimalist sandals are about freedom. It's about style without frills. It's about comfort that you don't want to take off. And about the summer mood that starts with simple things.

