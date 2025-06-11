Step into summer's most wanted shoes: Espadrilles

Summer shoes. Photo: Freepik

Espadrilles are back on top — both in the literal and fashion sense. Although you can now find anything in stores: from slippers and ballet flats to cut-out sneakers, many people still return to the tried-and-tested classics — shoes with woven soles and lightweight uppers that feel comfortable on the foot.

Espadrilles have become the desired shoes this summer

This season, espadrilles have become even more interesting. In addition to the usual wedge models, there are mules — without a back, with wide jumpers, or vice versa, with narrow ties that cover the ankle. Some models even have the shape of ballet flats, but with a jute base — a fresh but still recognisable look.

Espadrilles on a wedge heel. Photo from Instagram

Why are they good? Firstly, they're a real must-have for hot weather — the leg is breathable, the fabric is nice, and it looks stylish and relaxed. Secondly, they go with almost everything — from linen trousers and sundresses to denim shorts. Especially if you choose boho-style espadrilles, you can combine them with embroidery, fringe, or a bright pattern.

Summer shoes. Photo from Instagram

If you want to add a little lightness to your wardrobe and look fashionable without any extra effort, it's time to think about these shoes. This summer, espadrilles are making a comeback with a new attitude: comfortable, stylish, and very summer. They don't need high heels to look feminine. And they don't require a special occasion to become the favorite pair of the season. Just comfort that looks beautiful.

