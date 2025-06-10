Everyone's wearing these shoes — crochet ballet flats

Ballet flats. Photo: Freepik

Who would have imagined that shoes that were once unwanted in a grandmother's chest would once again be at the height of fashion? But crochet ballet flats have made a comeback and did so with a lot of noise. There is something special about them: a little tenderness, a little memories, and at the same time, a very modern vibe. They have already been shown on the Miu Miu catwalk, and now they are the stars of TikTok and Pinterest.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how to find your ideal pair, because it's definitely not about a casual purchase — it's about love at first sight.

Crochet ballet flats are the ideal choice for summer

Crochet ballet flats are not just comfortable shoes. It is a story that began back in the 70s, when boho style was not a trend but a way of thinking. Back then, everything handmade was considered to be a sign of freedom and taste.

Crochet ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Today, this tradition is making a comeback, but with a different emphasis: now, crochet is about calmness, elegance, and the feeling that you are not chasing fashion, but creating it yourself. And although these ballet flats are not for rain or city marathons, they look luxurious, especially with small hand-sewn logos.

Interesting shoes. Photo from Instagram

They are best suited to summer looks: linen dresses, loose shirts, Bermuda shorts, light cotton suits. All of these look surprisingly organic with these shoes. Add a raffia bag and large vintage-style glasses to complete the look. It will be soft, cosy, and beautiful. And no strained elegance — just sincere style and a little nostalgia.

