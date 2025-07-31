Inside Marilyn Monroe's diet: the odd habits behind her iconic figure

Marilyn Monroe. Photo: screenshot from the video

Everyone knows Marilyn Monroe — more than just a star. She is the embodiment of the era, beauty, and femininity. Her look still inspires fashionistas today, and her figure is considered the standard of attractiveness. But few people know how Marilyn actually maintained her shape. Her approach to nutrition and physical activity today would cause at least surprise, and sometimes even alarm, among modern doctors.

What did Marilyn Monroe eat?

Instead of coffee or cereal in the morning, you beat two raw eggs into warm milk. That's how Monroe's day began. She said that this drink quickly gave her a feeling of satiety. While she was getting dressed, she simply drank it from a glass. Today, nutritionists are scratching their heads because raw eggs are not only strange but also dangerous. The risk of salmonella, the lack of fiber, carbohydrates, fats — in short, no balance. But for Marilyn, it worked. Or at least it seemed so to her.

Her daily menu was even simpler: a piece of meat — beef or lamb — without fat, cooked quickly, and 4-5 raw carrots. No side dish, no salad, no sauce.

Meat. Photo: Freepik

She honestly said that she always ate meat, and carrots "gnawed like chips." This diet was clearly not diverse: there was protein, but where were the vitamins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats? Modern nutritionists are shaking their heads indignantly again. Marilyn's evening often ended with hot ice cream with chocolate fudge. Apparently, strict breakfasts and dinners allowed her to indulge in sweets at night without consequences.

Marilyn Monroe training

Marilyn honestly admitted that she didn't like to work out and didn't have the patience for it. But she still had a certain routine: small dumbbells, light exercises for the arms and chest — right by the bed, right after waking up. No fitness centers or marathons. 10 minutes of exercise and the day was ready to start. Her goal was simple: to maintain tone, especially in the upper body.

Luxurious Marilyn Monroe. Photo: screenshot from the video

Today, her methods may seem strange or even harmful. But they worked for her at that time, in that reality. And although the world has changed a long time ago, interest in her figure has not faded away. Because it's not just about nutrition or exercise, but also about charisma, confidence, and the ability to remain herself.

