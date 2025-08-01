When to train for maximum weight loss: early morning or evening?

A girl is going to workout. Photo: freepik

Exercising is always a good idea. But if your goal is not just to stay in shape, but to actually lose weight, it's not just what and how, but also when. And that's where the magic of morning workouts comes into play.

Why is the morning the ideal time to workout?

The American Heart Association confidently states that the best time to exercise is early in the morning. And it's not just about the peace on the streets or the silence at home. At this time, our body works like a well-tuned mechanism — the metabolism is at its peak, the body is not yet tired, and the head is not cluttered with things.

Training is considered especially effective from 7 to 8 in the morning — it is when the metabolism is working at full speed and the body is more willing to "part ways" with excess fat reserves. That is, every movement at this time brings maximum benefit.

In addition, the mood for the whole day is guaranteed. After 15-20 minutes of movement, you will feel how your body wakes up, and your head becomes lighter. Energy and lightness will remain with you until the evening. Also, sports in the morning act almost like meditation — anxieties subside, thoughts become clearer.

How to make morning workouts a part of your life:

go to bed earlier;

don't forget about water;

devote at least 10 minutes a day to training.

Remember, everything should be joyful, because morning workouts are not about sacrifice or heroism. This way, you can show care for your body, lose extra pounds, and start the day in harmony with yourself.

