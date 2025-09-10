How food can ease stress: mood-boosting superfoods

Woman is cooking. Photo: pexels

Stress may be an unavoidable part of modern life, but what you eat can make a surprising difference in how you feel. While there’s no single food that instantly takes away anxiety, many ingredients can help calm the nerves, stabilize mood, and boost overall well-being. Here are the top stress-relieving foods to add to your daily diet.

Nutritionist Yulia Rokos-Prokopchuk spoke about this in an interview with Rubric.

What foods can help get rid of stress

"Certain foods, such as dark chocolate (70% or more), bananas, citrus fruits, berries, and strawberries in particular, can temporarily improve mood. However, for a lasting effect, it is important to have a systematic diet," expert explains.

She notes that during periods of intense intellectual activity, it is beneficial to consume fatty fish such as salmon or mackerel. This will help improve cognitive function. Nuts and seeds are also useful. They contain vitamin E, which protects the brain from stress.

To tolerate stress and tension more easily, eat fermented foods such as kefir and yogurt. These foods contain natural probiotics that can reduce anxiety. Additionally, drink plenty of green tea. It will relax you without making you sleepy.

To sleep better and recover more easily, eat whole oatmeal. As the nutritionist explains, oatmeal is rich in B vitamins, the amino acid tryptophan, melatonin, and complex carbohydrates. Almonds are also useful as a source of magnesium.

Leafy greens, such as spinach, cabbage, and lettuce, can help alleviate depression. They contain folate, a deficiency of which is associated with depression. Eat plenty of berries too; they are rich in antioxidants.

Although sweets can quickly improve your mood, it is better to replace them with healthy alternatives. Try eating fruits that contain natural sugars and fiber, such as apples, citrus fruits, and berries. You could also eat nuts or seeds.

