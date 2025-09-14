Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
HomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estatePsychologyFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology Stop blaming yourself for things you are not responsible for

Stop blaming yourself for things you are not responsible for

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 September 2025 11:02
Things you’re not responsible for — stop beating yourself up
Young woman looking sad. Photo: Freepik
Key words Things you can’t be responsible for

In life, there are certain things we simply cannot be responsible for. They are beyond our control and do not depend on any particular decisions. Yet, it is often these very things that cause people the most worry, negatively affecting their lives and relationships with loved ones.

RBC-Ukraine reports.

Advertisement

Things you can’t be responsible for

Other people’s moods

You cannot control what someone else feels at any given moment. Of course, your actions may influence their emotions, but their reaction is solely their responsibility. Don’t try to adjust yourself to others’ comfort, because you will only lose yourself.

Other people’s decisions

You can offer advice, but you are not responsible for the choices others make. Share your opinion only when asked. Solving problems for someone else robs them of the chance to learn and gain experience.

Things you shouldn't blame yourself for
Young woman looking upset. Photo: Freepik

 The result of your own efforts

Of course, specific actions influence success in life. However, the final outcome is not always up to you. Even if you give your best, many other factors can change the result. Your task is simply to do your best in what is within your control.

Other people’s expectations

You cannot be responsible for someone else’s dreams or expectations. Trying to meet the expectations of parents, friends, or colleagues makes you lose your own life. It’s better to set your own goals and move in the direction you truly want.

Read more:

Depression red flags — symptoms that fly under the radar

5 habits of successful people that make their lives better

Relationship psychology — how to behave properly with colleagues

psychology advice emotions intresting facts mental state
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information