Things you’re not responsible for — stop beating yourself up

Young woman looking sad. Photo: Freepik

In life, there are certain things we simply cannot be responsible for. They are beyond our control and do not depend on any particular decisions. Yet, it is often these very things that cause people the most worry, negatively affecting their lives and relationships with loved ones.

Things you can’t be responsible for

Other people’s moods

You cannot control what someone else feels at any given moment. Of course, your actions may influence their emotions, but their reaction is solely their responsibility. Don’t try to adjust yourself to others’ comfort, because you will only lose yourself.

Other people’s decisions

You can offer advice, but you are not responsible for the choices others make. Share your opinion only when asked. Solving problems for someone else robs them of the chance to learn and gain experience.

Young woman looking upset. Photo: Freepik

The result of your own efforts

Of course, specific actions influence success in life. However, the final outcome is not always up to you. Even if you give your best, many other factors can change the result. Your task is simply to do your best in what is within your control.

Other people’s expectations

You cannot be responsible for someone else’s dreams or expectations. Trying to meet the expectations of parents, friends, or colleagues makes you lose your own life. It’s better to set your own goals and move in the direction you truly want.

