How to build effective relationships with colleagues — psychologists’ advice

Colleagues shaking hands. Photo: Pexels

Work relationships are an important factor affecting individual productivity, as the atmosphere within a team determines the effectiveness of collaborative work. Positive relationships contribute to the growth not only of the company but also of each employee personally.

This was reported by Neuroflex.

How to build healthy relationships with colleagues

Work relationships are structured differently from personal connections. Communication with colleagues should focus on shared professional goals and the formal hierarchy, as this is the only way to create more effective teamwork.

It is important to demonstrate your competence and reliability to colleagues. Only when people see that they can depend on you can you discuss further collaboration. Being empathetic and a good listener is also crucial. Show genuine interest in your colleagues’ opinions, as this helps create an atmosphere of mutual respect. It is equally important to be open to criticism and to accept feedback from managers or colleagues constructively.

Colleagues talking. Photo: Pexels

Don’t be afraid to take initiative. Psychologists recommend being persistent in communication and collaboration, as this plays a key role in building strong work relationships. For example, offer help to colleagues or initiate joint projects. Trust among employees is essential, and it takes time to develop.

It is also important to earn respect within the team, which is built through expertise and ethical behavior. Additionally, inspiring others increases your value to the group. Respect is earned through daily actions and decisions.

