3 films about love — romance, conflict, and truth

Some movies can help you build relationships and understand your feelings. They address important topics that couples are afraid to talk about openly.

Novyny.LIVE shares three movies that will help you reflect on relationships and what truly matters.

The best movies for couples

500 Days of Summer (2009)

Tom comes up with romantic confessions every day because he works for a greeting card company. In real life, however, he hasn't said anything like that to anyone in a long time. An unexpected meeting changes everything when the protagonist falls in love with a new colleague. Summer is an attractive girl who doesn't believe in romance and lives by the moment. She is fun and unusual. However, their romantic relationship is threatened when Summer admits that she isn't interested in anything serious.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

The Kramers lived an ordinary life. Ted was successful in his career, while his wife took care of the house and their child. However, everything changed when the wife decided to find a more interesting job. Ted had no choice but to spend more time with his son. Only now does he realize how his wife felt all those years when she had to sacrifice her ambitions to stay home.

Before Midnight (2013)

The main characters of this romantic comedy are Jesse and Celine, a seemingly happy couple raising twin daughters. Jesse is a successful writer, while Celine is going through a career crisis. One ordinary evening changes everything. Their habit of talking about everything plays a bad joke on them. Light teasing turns into irritated remarks, which eventually escalate into a serious fight. True feelings and hidden emotions come to the surface.

These films will reveal new facets of relationships and make couples think. You will definitely have something to talk about after watching these films.

