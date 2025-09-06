Fall movie magic: 4 family films to enjoy this season

The family watches movies together. Photo: freepik.com

When the temperature outside starts to drop and the days get shorter, it's a great opportunity to get together with your kids and enjoy movies with a fall vibe. You'll be left with no trace of bad mood and fatigue.

Collider shared a selection of warm fall movies.

The Addams Family (1991)

Just what you need after the end of Tim Burton's Wednesday series with Jenna Ortega, which is breaking records on Netflix. Christina Ricci's performance as Wensday is simply mesmerizing. By the age of 11, Ricci had mastered the character and sociopathic tendencies of the little witch.

Enola Holmes (2020)

The film tells the story of Enola Holmes, the determined and persistent younger sister of the famous detective, Sherlock Holmes. Enola tries to start her own detective agency and takes on a missing person case that soon turns into a much bigger and more insidious scam.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

Howard moves with his family to the small, picturesque town of Bridge Hollow. As they settle in, they notice that their neighbors are passionate about decorating for Halloween. Soon, strange things begin to happen in their house. Howard must work with his daughter, Sydney (played by Priah Ferguson), to break the curse on their new home.

Migration (2023)

This touching animated film tells the story of a family of ducks trying to migrate together. The animals help each other overcome challenges within their group and in the outside world. Common Sense Media gave Migration a special award as a cartoon suitable for family viewing.

