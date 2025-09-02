What’s new on Netflix in September 2025: Top 5 picks

Still from The Wrong Paris movie trailer. Photo: screenshot

September is famous for its abundance of premieres and returning favorites. This year is no exception — Netflix prepared a bunch of long-awaited shows and new projects.

Novyny.LIVE is thrilled to share our list of five of the most intriguing shows to watch in September 2025.

Black Rabbit — September 18

This thrilling limited series stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law as brothers whose complicated relationship threatens to destroy everything they’ve built.

The Wrong Paris — September 12

She signed up for Paris, France. She ended up in Paris, Texas. In this feel-good Netflix romantic comedy, Miranda Cosgrove plays an aspiring artist who joins a dating show hoping for a free trip to the City of Light. However, she ends up just a few miles from her hometown in the Lone Star State. What starts as a plan to get eliminated takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself attracted to the bachelor (Pierson Fodé).

Beauty in Black Season 2 — September 11

Tyler Perry's hit series returns to Netflix with higher stakes and more drama. As Kimmie takes the reins of the Bellarie empire, she confronts a vicious family power struggle where betrayal, greed, and danger lurk at every turn.

Love Con Revenge — September 5

Cecilie Fjellhøy, from The Tinder Swindler, partners with a female private investigator to help other victims of romance fraud get their money back.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 — September 25

The survival action series Alice in Borderland is now the most-watched Japanese Netflix title worldwide. The games are beginning again in season three: Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) prepares to join another round of deadly games.

