Continuations of top Netflix series — what to watch this fall

A still from the series Stranger Things. Photo: Netflix

Autumn is a time when the weather turns and we spend more time at home. However, Netflix will keep boredom at bay with new releases and continuations of popular series.

This selection of shows was shared by Collider.

Wednesday

The daughter of the sinister and eccentric Addams family finds herself at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for children with superpowers. Wednesday investigates a series of strange murders while trying to uncover the secrets of her family’s past. The premiere of the final part of the second season will be this Wednesday, September 3.

Stranger Things

The series is set in the 1980s and follows a group of friends living in a small town in Indiana, where strange things begin to happen. After their friend goes missing, they uncover a world full of terrifying dangers. New episodes will be released in November 2025.

Nobody Wants This

The series follows an unusual couple who, despite having different outlooks on life, religions, and cultural traditions, fall deeply and irrevocably in love with each other. The second season will debut on October 23, 2025.

Alice in Borderland

In each episode of Alice in Borderland, a new deadly game is shown. Holding their breath, viewers try to guess who will survive and who won’t, as no one is truly safe. Netflix will release the third season on September 25.

