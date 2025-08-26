Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Netflix shows behind-the-scenes of "Wednesday" Season 2

Netflix shows behind-the-scenes of “Wednesday” Season 2

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 August 2025 11:42
Wednesday Season 2 — behind-the-scenes photos and returning cast
A still from the series “Wednesday.” Photo: instagram.com

The final part of "Wednesday" Season 2 will be released on Netflix next week. The streaming platform shared behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of one of this fall’s most popular and highly anticipated series.

The video was published on YouTube.

How "Wednesday" Season 2 was filmed

In the released footage from Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, the show’s co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, along with directors Tim Burton and Gwendoline Christie, tease that in the final four episodes "everything gets bigger" and "everyone suspects each other."

The most unexpected twist was the appearance of Nevermore director Larissa Weems, who died at the end of the first season. Now, Weems comes back as Wednesday’s spiritual mentor. The show’s co-creators admitted they hadn’t originally planned her return, but fans loved her special relationship with Wednesday.

With the arrival of her new spiritual mentor, Wednesday will likely be able to better understand her psychic abilities and prevent Enid’s inevitable demise. Netflix will release the next part of the series on Wednesday, September 3.

