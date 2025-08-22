Emily in Paris Season 5: Netflix release date revealed

A screenshot from the TV show "Emily in Paris." Photo: Netflix

Netflix has announced the premiere date for Season 5 of the popular TV show "Emily in Paris." It will take place on the eve of the New Year holidays.

The new Season of "Emily in Paris"

It is noted that Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and will take place in Venice. Emily will head Agence Grateau Rome — the position she received at the end of Season 4. Conquering the new city, the heroine will face difficulties in the professional sphere and relationships.

Along with the main character, who played Emily, Lily Collins, the fifth season will also feature Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on December 18.

