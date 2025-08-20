Tim Burton’s top 5 must-watch films (besides Wednesday)

Still from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Photo: screenshot from the video

Netflix recently released the first part of the second season of Wednesday, which immediately captivated audiences. Four episodes of the show were directed by Tim Burton.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of films by Wednesday's legendary director, that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Advertisement

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

The film's script is based on Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow". Constable Ichabod Crane travels to Sleepy Hollow, a village terrorized by a headless horseman.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Young Charlie Bucket and his grandfather, Joe, join a small group of contest winners and receive an opportunity to visit the magical and mysterious factory of the eccentric Willy Wonka. However, Wonka has an ulterior motive for giving tours, which he reveals only after the children show their true colors.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Victor and Victoria's families have arranged their marriage. During the rehearsal of the wedding speech, a tree branch transforms into a hand that pulls Victor into the land of the dead. The hand belongs to Emily, who was killed after running away with her lover. She wants to marry Victor, but he must return to the surface before Victoria marries the villain, Barkis Bittern.

Big Eyes (2014)

At the end of the 1950s, artist Walter Keane (played by Christoph Waltz) gained incredible fame and success for his portraits of street children with big eyes. However, no one realizes that his wife Margaret (Amy Adams) is the real artist. Margaret objects to Walter passing off her work as his, but she is too submissive to fight back.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Following an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to their hometown of Winter River. Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, finds a mysterious model of the city in the attic and accidentally opens a portal to another world.

Read more:

This is the movie Tarantino says is his very best

House of Guinness — Netflix shares official images of new drama