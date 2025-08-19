Here's the movie Tarantino calls his best

American director Quentin Tarantino. Photo: Reuters

One of the most controversial topics in cinema is which Quentin Tarantino movie is the best? The famous director has shared his personal favorite and revealed which of his movies he was simply "called to make".

The famous director spoke about it in the podcast The Church of Tarantino, according to The Guardian.

Tarantino's favorite movies

The director admitted that he considers the 2009 World War II drama "Inglourious Basterds" to be his best work. His favorite is the 2019 movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." However, he was born to shoot "Kill Bill."

"But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could've made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession," Tarantion confessed.

The director also revealed that he is currently working on the play that will open in London's West End in 2026, after which he will return to work on his final movie. He still intends to retire after his 10th movie. According to him, most directors these days "make terrible movies."

