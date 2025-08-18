First look at the Harry Potter TV show — leaked video

"Harry Potter" shooting. Photo: Click News and Media

HBO recently announced the shooting of the new Harry Potter TV show. The video from the shooting with the new Rubeus Hagrid was leaked to the network.

The corresponding video appeared on the social network X.

Shooting the new "Harry Potter"

The video features not only Nick Frost (Hagrid), but also the main character Harry, played by Dominic McLaughlin. They were crossing a busy street on Borough Street in Manhattan together. It seems that they were shooting the scene from the first part, when Hagrid took Harry from the Dursleys' house and took him to Diagon Alley to collect the talented schoolboy for Hogwarts.

It is known that the shooting of Season 1 will last until May 2026. After a few months of work, the creators plan to start working on Season 2. The TV show will be shown to viewers only in 2027.

