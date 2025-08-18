Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarTravelEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies New Harry Potter footage leaks online — watch now

New Harry Potter footage leaks online — watch now

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 August 2025 21:57
First look at the Harry Potter TV show — leaked video
"Harry Potter" shooting. Photo: Click News and Media

HBO recently announced the shooting of the new Harry Potter TV show. The video from the shooting with the new Rubeus Hagrid was leaked to the network.

The corresponding video appeared on the social network X.

Advertisement

Shooting the new "Harry Potter"

The video features not only Nick Frost (Hagrid), but also the main character Harry, played by Dominic McLaughlin. They were crossing a busy street on Borough Street in Manhattan together. It seems that they were shooting the scene from the first part, when Hagrid took Harry from the Dursleys' house and took him to Diagon Alley to collect the talented schoolboy for Hogwarts.

It is known that the shooting of Season 1 will last until May 2026. After a few months of work, the creators plan to start working on Season 2. The TV show will be shown to viewers only in 2027.

Read also:

HBO has officially confirmed three leads in Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV Cast — Who's in as the Malfoys & Dursleys?

USA series Harry Potter world celebrities filming
Maria Mudra - Editor
Author
Maria Mudra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information