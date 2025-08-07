Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Lady Gaga and Tim Burton collaborate on "Wednesday" music video

Lady Gaga and Tim Burton collaborate on "Wednesday" music video

7 August 2025 15:48
Lady Gaga’s music video for "Wednesday" song is directed by Tim Burton to release next month
Lady Gaga. Photo: Interscope Records
Lady Gaga is set to release a new song for the second season of Wednesday on Netflix, accompanied by a music video directed by Tim Burton.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Lady Gaga's "Death Dance" will get a music video directed by Tim Burton

Variety first reported the news about Lady Gaga's new track, "Death Dance," which is expected to be released next month. According to an insider, the video was shot in Mexico, though the exact timing is unclear.

"I’ve never done television, so it was the idea of exploring something on a longer time frame, and she’s an interesting character," Burton told in July of his interest in creating Wednesday. He directed four episodes from season one and four more from this season.

Earlier, it was reported that Gaga had been cast in a guest role in Wednesday, with Netflix officially confirming her involvement at the Tudum fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in May. The first part of Wednesday Season 2 was released on August 6, and the second part, featuring Gaga, will be released on September 3.

Read more:

Wednesday Season 2 is out on Netflix — and it's already on top

No AI here — Avatar 3 highlights human-crafted VFX

Hot movie picks for August 2025 — thrillers, dramas & more

Ledy Gaga song Wednesday premiere Tim Burton
17:46 Jurassic Park — where to stream every movie and spinoff right now

17:02 Cargo pants — 2025’s must-have wardrobe essential

16:17 Putin names venue for potential meeting with Trump

16:07 Zelensky responded to the Russian shelling of eastern Ukraine

15:48 Lady Gaga and Tim Burton collaborate on "Wednesday" music video

15:13 iPhone 17 Pro leak reveals storage upgrade and $50 price increase

15:08 Reddit is breaking records — AI might be the reason why

14:33 iOS 26 beta 5 — AirPods now remind you when to charge

13:33 OpenAI unveils GPT-5 today — key details inside

13:01 The casual cap making every outfit feel cooler

