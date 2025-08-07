Lady Gaga’s music video for "Wednesday" song is directed by Tim Burton to release next month

Lady Gaga. Photo: Interscope Records

Lady Gaga is set to release a new song for the second season of Wednesday on Netflix, accompanied by a music video directed by Tim Burton.

Lady Gaga's "Death Dance" will get a music video directed by Tim Burton

Variety first reported the news about Lady Gaga's new track, "Death Dance," which is expected to be released next month. According to an insider, the video was shot in Mexico, though the exact timing is unclear.

"I’ve never done television, so it was the idea of exploring something on a longer time frame, and she’s an interesting character," Burton told in July of his interest in creating Wednesday. He directed four episodes from season one and four more from this season.

Earlier, it was reported that Gaga had been cast in a guest role in Wednesday, with Netflix officially confirming her involvement at the Tudum fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in May. The first part of Wednesday Season 2 was released on August 6, and the second part, featuring Gaga, will be released on September 3.

