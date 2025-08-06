Freakier Friday, Nobody 2, Red Sonja — August 2025 movie premieres you'll love to see

Still from Freakier Friday. Photo: Disney

The movie industry shows no signs of slowing down this summer. August 2025 is set to deliver a wave of major releases — including sequels to fan-favorite comedies, suspenseful thrillers, and powerful new dramas.

Novyny.LIVE shares five films hitting theaters in August 2025 that you've been waiting for.

Freakier Friday — August 8

The film "Freakier Friday" is a sequel to the 2003 comedy in which a mother and daughter switch bodies. In the new installment, twenty-two years after Tess and Anna experienced an identity crisis, Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. While navigating the challenges of merging two families, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice.

Stars: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters

Nobody 2 — August 15

Set four years after the events of the first film, Nobody 2 finds Hutch back to his old antics. He owes $30 million to some very dangerous people, and his only way to pay them back is to pull off a series of heists around the world. It's an unconventional job, and he hasn't seen his family in months.

Stars: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

Red Sonja — August 13

Red Sonja must fight her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire, rallying an army of outcasts along the way, in order to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia.

Stars: Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley — August 8

The film covers the life of Jeff Buckley, a rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry. He left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly at age 30. Through never-before-seen footage, It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley illuminates one of modern music's most influential and enigmatic figures.

Stars: Jeff Buckley, Mary Guibert, Ben Harper

Americana — August 15

In this wildly entertaining modern-day Western, a gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact. After the artifact ends up on the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) joins forces with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to get it back.

Stars: Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey

