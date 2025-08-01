The Conjuring: Last Rites – Annabelle returns in terrifying final chapter

Still from The Conjuring: Last Rites. Photo: screenshot

Warner Bros. released the final trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites. The fourth installment sees the Warrens face a familiar demon.

The Conjuring: Last Rites — official trailer

The fourth film follows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they take on the Smurl case. The Smurls were tormented by a demon for more than a decade. The film is inspired by a true story.

The Annabelle doll also appears in the trailer. Toward the end, Lorraine is chased by a seemingly possessed man, and Ed tries to rescue her.

Mia Tomlinson plays Judy Warren, the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, and Ben Hardy plays her boyfriend (now husband), Tony Spera. The cast also includes Steve Coulter, Elliot Cowan, Rebecca Calder, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, Shannon Kook, and John Brotherton.

