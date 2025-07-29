Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies Avatar: Fire & Ash trailer drops — epic action teased

Avatar: Fire & Ash trailer drops — epic action teased

en
Publication time 29 July 2025 15:22
Avatar 3 official trailer — Fire & Ash wows with epic scenes
Still from the Avatar: Fire & Ash. Photo: screenshot from the video

The action-packed trailer for Avatar: Fire & Ash fantasy epic has officially been released online following the footage leak after the teaser was exclusively shown in theaters last week opening Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This was reported by Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Avatar: Fire & Ash — official trailer and release date

The third installment, set on the planet Pandora, introduces a new Na'vi tribe: the Mangkwan Clan, also known as the Ash People. The tribe is led by the fierce Varang, played by Oona Chaplin.

"Avatar: Fire & Ash" hits theaters Dec. 19, and comes 16 years after the original film and three years after "Way of Water". The first two films were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and Avatar: The Way of Water was the highest-grossing film of 2022.

However, James Cameron has hinted that the third installment may surprise fans of its predecessors.

"One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm," he told Empire.

Also, Cameron plans five Avatar films and much of the footage has already been shot. Avatar 4 is set for Dec. 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 will arrive Dec. 19, 2031.

Read also:

The Fantastic Four release powers Marvel back into the spotlight

Hot movie picks for July 2025 — thrillers, dramas & more

movie cinema trailer premiere Sci-Fi Avatar James Cameron
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information