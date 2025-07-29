Avatar 3 official trailer — Fire & Ash wows with epic scenes

Still from the Avatar: Fire & Ash. Photo: screenshot from the video

The action-packed trailer for Avatar: Fire & Ash fantasy epic has officially been released online following the footage leak after the teaser was exclusively shown in theaters last week opening Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avatar: Fire & Ash — official trailer and release date

The third installment, set on the planet Pandora, introduces a new Na'vi tribe: the Mangkwan Clan, also known as the Ash People. The tribe is led by the fierce Varang, played by Oona Chaplin.

"Avatar: Fire & Ash" hits theaters Dec. 19, and comes 16 years after the original film and three years after "Way of Water". The first two films were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and Avatar: The Way of Water was the highest-grossing film of 2022.

However, James Cameron has hinted that the third installment may surprise fans of its predecessors.

"One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm," he told Empire.

Also, Cameron plans five Avatar films and much of the footage has already been shot. Avatar 4 is set for Dec. 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 will arrive Dec. 19, 2031.

