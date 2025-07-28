The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster. Photo: from open sources

Premiering on July 25, The Fantastic Four: First Steps soared to a global opening of $218 million — with $118 million from domestic theaters and $100 million internationally.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $218M globally in the first weekend

The overall early performance of Fantastic Four: First Steps is winning over critics and audiences. This is welcome news for Disney-owned Marvel, where Feige and his team are looking for redemption after a rough few years (Deadpool & Wolverine being the exception). Outside of Deadpool 3, The Fantastic Four reboot marks one of Marvel's best domestic openings in years.

"The pleasing back-to-basics feel in The Fantastic Four: First Steps suggests Marvel has learned valuable lessons from its recent box office underperformers," chief film critic David Rooney writes.

It is also the 37th Marvel Cinematic Universe film to open in first place. Additionally, it helped Disney become the first Hollywood studio to surpass $3 billion in worldwide ticket sales in 2025.

Read also:

Hot movie picks for July 2025 — thrillers, dramas & more

Grown Ups 3 — Kevin James teases long-awaited sequel

Netflix announces Bad Day starring Cameron Diaz