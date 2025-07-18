Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies Grown Ups 3 — Kevin James teases long-awaited sequel

Grown Ups 3 — Kevin James teases long-awaited sequel

en
Publication time 18 July 2025 17:40
Will Grown Ups 3 happen? Kevin James sparks buzz
Still from the Grown Ups movie. Photo: screenshot

A popular Adam Sandler franchise could be making a long-awaited comeback. Grown Ups, the hit comedy series that brought together a cast of beloved comedians including Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, might be returning for a third installment. 

This was reported by Screen Rant.

Advertisement

Grown Ups 3 coming soon?

Kevin James has hinted at the possibility of a Grown Ups 3. The original Grown Ups (2010) and its sequel (2013) followed a group of friends who reunited for chaotic outings.

Both films were major box-office hits, grossing a combined $519 million globally. Over a decade has passed since the last film, so audiences have been speculating about a third movie for a long time.

"I think you can keep hope alive. I can say that. I would keep a lot of hope alive. And I think it's happening — something's happening. I can say that," James said in an interview.

Due to Sandler's Netflix deal and the main cast of Grown Ups frequently collaborating on projects, it wouldn't be surprising if the team was ready to come back.

Read also:

Netflix announces Bad Day starring Cameron Diaz

Jurassic World Rebirth has overtaken the top two superhero films

movie filming premiere comedy renewed Adam Sandler
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information