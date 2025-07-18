Will Grown Ups 3 happen? Kevin James sparks buzz

Still from the Grown Ups movie. Photo: screenshot

A popular Adam Sandler franchise could be making a long-awaited comeback. Grown Ups, the hit comedy series that brought together a cast of beloved comedians including Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, might be returning for a third installment.

This was reported by Screen Rant.

Advertisement

Grown Ups 3 coming soon?

Kevin James has hinted at the possibility of a Grown Ups 3. The original Grown Ups (2010) and its sequel (2013) followed a group of friends who reunited for chaotic outings.

Both films were major box-office hits, grossing a combined $519 million globally. Over a decade has passed since the last film, so audiences have been speculating about a third movie for a long time.

"I think you can keep hope alive. I can say that. I would keep a lot of hope alive. And I think it's happening — something's happening. I can say that," James said in an interview.

Due to Sandler's Netflix deal and the main cast of Grown Ups frequently collaborating on projects, it wouldn't be surprising if the team was ready to come back.

Read also:

Netflix announces Bad Day starring Cameron Diaz

Jurassic World Rebirth has overtaken the top two superhero films