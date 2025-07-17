Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies Netflix announces Bad Day starring Cameron Diaz

Netflix announces Bad Day starring Cameron Diaz

en
Publication time 17 July 2025 18:00
Cameron Diaz returns in Netflix’s new film Bad Day
Cameron Diaz. Photo: BANG Showbiz

Cameron Diaz has reunited with Netflix and signed on to star in Bad Day, an action comedy to be directed by Jake Szymanski. This will be her second project this year after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

This was announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

Cameron Diaz to star in Bad Day — the plot 

Diaz will star as "a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life," per a release, with Laura Solon and Mark Moran executive producing and Beau Bauman producing for Good One Productions.

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz in London on Jan. 17, 2025. Photo: Dave Benett

The movie will begin shooting this fall in New York and New Jersey. 

"It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do. If I let this go away, if I don’t engage again and if I don’t give it a chance, I am a fool," says Diaz, according to People.

Bad Day isn't the only project on her film slate, as Diaz is set to reprise her iconic voice role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, currently slated for release on Dec. 23, 2026.

movie Netflix actress filming premiere director Cameron Diaz
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
