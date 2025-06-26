Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas in the new movie — trailer

en
Publication time 26 June 2025 23:44
Eden 2025 — Official trailer and release date
Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby in the Eden movie. Photo: Toronto film festival

The first trailer for the survival thriller Eden has been released, showcasing its star-studded cast: Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Vanessa Kirby. The film is directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard.

Rotten Tomatoes shares the first teaser

Eden 2025 — official trailer

The movie tells the story of a group of idealists who arrive on a remote island in the Galapagos archipelago in the late 1920s, seeking a new life away from civilization. They establish their own community, a "paradise" where they hope to start anew.

However, the arrival of the mysterious Baroness, who has her own ambitions, disrupts the delicate balance. Gradually, the island, which was supposed to be a refuge, turns into an arena of intrigue, manipulation, and unsolved murders that remain unsolved to this day.

The premiere date in the U.S. is set for August 22, 2025.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
