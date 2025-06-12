The Institute (2025): trailer and premiere date for Stephen King adaptation

The Institute poster. Photo: MGM+

The MGM+ TV channel released the first trailer for the new limited series based on Stephen King's novel The Institute. This sci-fi horror series will be released this summer.

The Institute TV Show — trailer and premier date

The plot follows 12-year-old Luke, a boy with an extraordinary gift. One night, Luke is kidnapped by strangers and wakes up in a mysterious "Institute" where other gifted children live. However, this place is not a shelter for special teenagers; it is a laboratory where they will be test subjects. Meanwhile, police officer Tim Jamieson moves to a neighboring town. He plans to start a quiet life there, unaware that his story is closely intertwined with Luke's.



The leading roles in the miniseries are played by Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker, and Joe Freeman. The cast also includes Simone Miller, Jason Diaz, Robert Joy, Julian Richings, and others.

The premiere of the sci-fi horror series will take place on July 15, 2025, on MGM+.

