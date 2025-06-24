Icon - support the ZSU Support the ZSU
Main Movies Tom Hardy's hit action TV show renewed for Season 2

Tom Hardy's hit action TV show renewed for Season 2

Publication time 24 June 2025 18:55
MobLand renewed for Season 2 — Tom Hardy returns
Tom Hardy in the TV show MobLand. Photo: instagram.com/mobland_pplus
Key words MobLand renewed for Season 2

British actor Tom Hardy will return to his role in the TV show MobLand. The streaming service Paramount+ has officially announced the renewal.

The TV show's creators shared the news on Instagram.

MobLand renewed for Season 2

Three new posters were unveiled to fans on the official page of the crime drama.

"They may have won the battle, but will they win the war?" as stated in the slogan for the upcoming season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tom Hardy will return to his role as Harry Da Souza in the TV show, and viewers will also see Pierce Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren back on screen. Fans are also looking forward to the return of Paddy Considine, Mandeep Dhillon, Lara Pulver, and other characters in Season 2.

It is currently unknown when the sequel will be released and which actors will join the cast.

As a reminder, the criminal drama centers on the London-based Harrigan mafia dynasty, led by Maeve and Conrad. Their ambitious goal is to gain power at the top of the global criminal world. But the path to the top is not without enemies and dangers, so the family has its own indispensable figure — Harry da Souza, the "fixer".

Earlier, we wrote about four Netflix mini-series with the highest ratings from Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers were also captivated by the new Korean thriller.

series Tom Hardy action movie drama renewed
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
