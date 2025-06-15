Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
New South Korean thriller on Netflix is conquering Netflix

Publication time 16 June 2025 15:25
K-drama Mercy For None 2025 — plot, cast and where to watch
Television series Mercy For None. Photo: Netflix
What is Mercy For None about?

The new South Korean action noir television series Mercy For None is gaining popularity online. The fascinating K-drama is now streaming on Netflix.

Novyny.LIVE has more information about the series.

What is Mercy For None about?

Nam Gi-jun leads a quiet and steady life, working as a beverage supplier for Bonsan Company. But his peace is shattered when his brother, Nam Gi-seok — a powerful member of a rival organization — dies under mysterious circumstances. Furious and determined to uncover the truth, Gi-jun makes the difficult decision to return to the criminal underworld he left behind more than a decade ago.

The crime-action film stars So Ji-sub, Heo Joon-ho, Choo Young-woo, Ahn Gil-kang, Jo Han-chul, and others.

The series is short, with only seven episodes, and it's available for viewing on Netflix.

As a reminder, the premiere date of the new thriller TV show based on Stephen King's book has already been announced.

We also wrote that the new detective TV Show from Netflix is gaining popularity online.

Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
