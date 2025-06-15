K-drama Mercy For None 2025 — plot, cast and where to watch

Television series Mercy For None. Photo: Netflix

The new South Korean action noir television series Mercy For None is gaining popularity online. The fascinating K-drama is now streaming on Netflix.

What is Mercy For None about?

Nam Gi-jun leads a quiet and steady life, working as a beverage supplier for Bonsan Company. But his peace is shattered when his brother, Nam Gi-seok — a powerful member of a rival organization — dies under mysterious circumstances. Furious and determined to uncover the truth, Gi-jun makes the difficult decision to return to the criminal underworld he left behind more than a decade ago.

The crime-action film stars So Ji-sub, Heo Joon-ho, Choo Young-woo, Ahn Gil-kang, Jo Han-chul, and others.

The series is short, with only seven episodes, and it's available for viewing on Netflix.

