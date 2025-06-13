Stranger Things gets animated spin-off on Netflix

Poster for Stranger Things. Photo: instagram.com/strangerthingstv

The Netflix streaming service has begun work on an animated spin-off of the TV show Stranger Things. The animated series promises to tell the story of the adventures of familiar characters in the town of Hawkins.

Deadline writes about it.

Everything we know about the animated spin-off of Stranger Things

Showrunner Eric Robles said that the team is currently working on another installment of the franchise. The animated series has been tentatively titled Stranger Things: Tales From '85.

"Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From '85, an epic new animated series," it is said in the first logline of the animated series.

The plot of the spin-off will unfold between the events of Seasons 2 and 3 of the original TV show. The animated series is expected to premiere next year.

