Weekend binge: 4 mini-series with top Rotten Tomatoes scores

Netflix remains one of the most popular streaming platforms. The service's selection of TV shows with the best Rotten Tomatoes ratings is a great guide for the upcoming weekend.

The selection was prepared by the Collider publication.

The Innocent (2021)

The plot centers on the mystery. The main character, Mateo (Mario Casas), is dealing with the consequences of the accidental death for which he was convicted in the past — his new wife disappears for a day, and strange photos are sent to his phone. Eventually, the woman returns as if nothing had happened. Mateo tries to rebuild his life after prison, but he is once again drawn into a web of deception and manipulation.

Dear Child (2023)

The plot is based on the German novel, which is often compared to Gone Girl and The Room. The TV show tells a chilling story about a woman and her two kids being kidnapped and held captive. The main character, Lena, manages to escape, but she gets into a terrible accident and faces new challenges.

Adolescence (2025)

"Adolescence" is a poignant confession about teenage crimes and trauma. 13-year-old Jamie Miller is accused of murdering his classmate Katie. The TV show immediately became popular on Netflix. Each episode of the TV show leaves an indelible mark on the viewer's memory.

Alias Grace (2017)

The TV show is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and is inspired by real events from the 19th century. It's about a young doctor who tries to get Grace Marks, a young woman convicted of killing her boss and lover, acquitted.

