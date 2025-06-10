TOP 3 movies about summer vacation and adventures

A still from 'Just Go With It' movie. Photo: IMDb

When you want to escape everyday life, movies are a great way to take a short trip. These movies transport you to the most beautiful places in the world, providing a sense of genuine relaxation.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of summer movies.

Monte Carlo (2011)

Three friends, disappointed with their vacation in Paris, decide to check into a five-star hotel one last time. By chance, one of them is mistaken for a wealthy Englishwoman. Their failed vacation turns into a Cinderella fairy tale with romantic adventures in Monte Carlo.

Just Go With It (2011)

Plastic surgeon Danny has an unusual way of meeting women. He asks his assistant, Catherine, to pretend to be his "future ex-wife" so he can seduce the beautiful Palmer. The characters are in for unexpected twists of fate in sunny Hawaii.

Wine country (2019)

Six friends decided to escape their everyday lives and take a vacation to Napa Valley, California, to unwind and celebrate one of their friends' 50th birthday. They will enjoy lots of wine, no internet, and unforgettable California adventures.

