The Lost Bus — Official trailer 2025 with Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera

Apple TV+ released a teaser for the series The Lost Bus, starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera. Based on real events, he plays a driver who rescues children during the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

'The Lost Bus' starring Matthew McConaughey — teaser

The official synopsis for The Lost Bus describes it as "a white-knuckle ride through one of America's deadliest wildfires". The series stars McConaughey and America Ferrera, who played Barbie, as a bus driver and schoolteacher trying to shepherd 22 schoolchildren through a rapidly spreading blaze.

"This is a movie about people who showed incredible courage in the face of unimaginable horror. It's a story of quiet heroism that needs to be told," says Paul Greengrass, the director.

The Lost Bus will be released on Apple TV+ in the fall of 2025, the exact date is not yet known.

