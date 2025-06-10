Video
Main Movies Matthew McConaughey returns to acting — The Lost Bus trailer

Publication time 10 June 2025 17:30
The Lost Bus — Official trailer 2025 with Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera
A still from The Lost Bus teaser. Photo: screenshot

Apple TV+ released a teaser for the series The Lost Bus, starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera. Based on real events, he plays a driver who rescues children during the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

This was reported by Empire Online.

'The Lost Bus' starring Matthew McConaughey — teaser

The official synopsis for The Lost Bus describes it as "a white-knuckle ride through one of America's deadliest wildfires". The series stars McConaughey and America Ferrera, who played Barbie, as a bus driver and schoolteacher trying to shepherd 22 schoolchildren through a rapidly spreading blaze.

"This is a movie about people who showed incredible courage in the face of unimaginable horror. It's a story of quiet heroism that needs to be told," says Paul Greengrass, the director.

The Lost Bus will be released on Apple TV+ in the fall of 2025, the exact date is not yet known.

As a reminder, we reported that Stephen King's novel Carrie will get its new adaptation

We also wrote that Tom Felton would return to the role of Draco Malfoy.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
