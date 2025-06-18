"Squid Game 3": new season details revealed

The South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun. Photo: screenshot

Next Friday, the third and final instalment of the popular South Korean TV show Squid Game will be released. Viewers can expect new challenges that will show how cruel the participants can be for the sake of big money.

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun, who played the Frontman in the TV show, hinted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon what viewers can expect in Season 3.

Frontman on Season 3 of "Squid Game"

During the conversation with the host, the Frontman answered "Yes or No" to questions from fans. Interestingly, the show used a mini version of the voting remote control from "Squid Game."

Fallon asked the actor if any of the Season 3 cast members would find out who Player 001 really is. Lee Byung-hun confidently pressed the "Yes" button.

The host also asked the star if he would participate in the games in Season 3 as a player. Lee Byung-hun pressed the "Yes" and "No" buttons at the same time.

Jimmy asked the actor if anyone from the "top" of the system other than Frontman would be featured in the new season. Lee Byung-hun pressed the two buttons simultaneously again.

Fallon asked Frontman if the games from the previous two seasons would return in Season 3. The star pressed both buttons simultaneously with one hand.

At the end of the conversation, the host asked if viewers would see Frontman in a spin-off after the end of the last season. Lee Byung-hun replied, "Yes."

"Okay, I need to tell you this. I'm not sure about that. That's right. But there's a possibility, and we'll never know what happens," he noted.

The broadcast also showed an interesting episode from Season 3, which reveals why the sailor saved the police officer and Frontman's brother.

Netflix contracts stipulate enormous fines for spoilers of movies and TV shows, so it's no surprise that the actor kept the intrigue alive.

As a reminder, earlier, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk admitted that he was planning to shoot a spin-off of the TV show.