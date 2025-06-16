"Squid Game" creator reveals spin-off plans

The frontman from "Squid Game." Photo: instagram.com/squidgamenetflix/

The third and final season of the popular South Korean TV show Squid Game will be out next Friday, June 27. The TV show's director and creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, shared whether there are plans for a spin-off.

He talked about it in an interview with SFX magazine.

Will viewers see the characters from "Squid Game" again?

Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he spent more than six years of his life writing the original script for Squid Game, and that, together with filming, this period lasted ten years. During this time, the director became very exhausted.

Although the director does not rule out the possibility of returning to the Squid Game universe, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

"I'll miss and hold onto that feeling for a long time. But if you were to ask whether I'd do it all again, I'm not sure I'd have the stamina," Hwang Dong-hyuk confessed.

The director also added that he put his heart and soul into this project. He cherishes fond memories of the actors and crew who helped him create "Squid Game." Hwang Dong-hyuk is also grateful for the support of fans in many parts of the world.

