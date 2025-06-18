Top nuclear war movies for a tense movie night

Scene from the movie "Oppenheimer". Photo: screenshot

With the conflict between Israel and Iran heating up, the nuclear threat is hanging over the world again. People are also talking a lot online about how to save themselves if something bad happens.

The editors at Novyny.LIVE have put together some interesting articles about the invention of nuclear weapons and their terrible consequences.

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Six extreme tourists travelling through Eastern Europe decide to visit the ghost town of Pripyat. The heroes walk through the empty streets, take photos, but when they start to gather to leave, a series of strange events occur. The young people are startled by loud gunshots.

Red Joan (2018)

The plot centers on the true story of the female spy who prevented World War III. The main character, Joan Stanley, meets Leo, the communist, who changes her life while studying. Later, the young scientist will face a difficult choice: betray her country or prevent a terrible catastrophe.

Radioactive (2020)

The movie tells the story of Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie. She made a historic breakthrough and discovered the elements radium and polonium. Radioactive will captivate viewers not only with the interesting twists and turns in the scientist's life, but also with dangerous experiments and global threats.

Oppenheimer (2023)

The movie by legendary director Christopher Nolan is about how American scientist Robert Oppenheimer worked on the atomic bomb. The movie shows the ethical struggles and fears that the scientist went through. The scale of the atomic bomb tests is breathtaking. Christopher Nolan shot them without computer graphics, using practical experiments.

