Tom Hardy talks about serious health problems — photo

The British actor Tom Hardy shocked his fans with details about his health. The Hollywood star admitted that his movie career had a serious impact on his health.

The actor spoke about this in his interview with Esquire UK magazine.

Tom Hardy talked about his numerous health problems

The 47-year-old actor is known for his numerous roles in adventure and action movies. However, according to Hardy, due to the amount of stress on the set of action movies, his body is "falling apart".

Over the course of his career, the actor has developed knee problems, a herniated disc in his back, sciatica, and plantar fasciitis.

"I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well. And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. It's like, it’s all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better," Hardy shared.

Tom Hardy, on the other hand, continues to actively participate in filming. As a reminder, the new thriller with the Venom star was recently released on Netflix.

We also wrote that Hardy played the main role in the crime TV show from Paramount+.