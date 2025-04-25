Havoc 2025 — the new movie with Tom Hardy on Netflix

The movie Havoc. Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform has premiered the new movie Havoc. The British actor Tom Hardy played the main role in the action thriller.

Novyny.LIVE tells about the movie.

Advertisement

What is the movie Havoc about?

After a failed drug deal, New York police officer Walker has to track down the missing son of a prominent politician. The investigation turns into a tangled web of conspiracies, corruption, and drug trafficking. Now Walker must not only solve the case and stop the crime syndicate, but also face the demons of his own past.

Tom Hardy plays the role of Walker in the movie. The cast also includes Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

The action-thriller movie premiered on April 25 and is now available to watch on Netflix.

Previously, the movie received favorable reviews from critics and a 66% freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a reminder, the first official teaser of Wednesday Season 2 has been released, and the premiere date has been announced. We also told you about 5 new action-packed TV shows.