Countdown is trending — plot, cast, and how to watch now

The TV show Countdown.

Amazon Prime Video has launched the new TV show Countdown on its streaming service. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles plays one of the main roles in the crime action TV show.

What is the Countdown TV show about?

The TV show tells the story of Los Angeles detective Mark Meachum, who received the offer to join the secret task force. Members of the structure operate undercover in various law enforcement agencies. Meachum's task is to get on the trail of the killer of the Department of Homeland Security officer. During the investigation, the detective stumbles upon the vast conspiracy that threatens the lives of millions of metropolitan residents.

In addition to Jensen Ackles, the crime TV show also stars Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, and Violett Beane.

The action TV show is directed by Derek Haas, known for his work on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, FBI, and FBI: International.

Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes, which will be available online on Prime Video.

Online, the first episodes of the action TV show have already received mostly positive feedback from viewers, and the TV show received a 7/10 rating on IMDb.

