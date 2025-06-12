Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Orlando Bloom's new movie has audiences hooked

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 June 2025 16:28
Deep Cover 2025 — Full Guide to Plot, Cast & Streaming
The movie Deep Cover. Photo: Prime Video
The movie Deep Cover premiered on the Prime Video streaming service. The comedy action movie stars Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Novyny.LIVE shares details about the movie.

What is the movie Deep Cover about?

The plot centers on three improvisational actors who are unexpectedly hired by the police. Their task is to stage petty thefts as part of an investigative experiment. But the game goes too far, and they find themselves in the world of real London crime.

The movie was directed by Tom Kingsley, and the main roles were played by Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Ian McShane, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean, and Sonoya Mizuno also joined the cast.

The movie is now available to watch on the Prime Video streaming service.

Earlier, we wrote about the new TV show based on Stephen King's novel.

Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
