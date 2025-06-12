Deep Cover 2025 — Full Guide to Plot, Cast & Streaming

The movie Deep Cover. Photo: Prime Video

The movie Deep Cover premiered on the Prime Video streaming service. The comedy action movie stars Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Bryce Dallas Howard.



What is the movie Deep Cover about?

The plot centers on three improvisational actors who are unexpectedly hired by the police. Their task is to stage petty thefts as part of an investigative experiment. But the game goes too far, and they find themselves in the world of real London crime.

The movie was directed by Tom Kingsley, and the main roles were played by Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Ian McShane, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean, and Sonoya Mizuno also joined the cast.

