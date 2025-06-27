Olympo 2025: cast, plot, and where you can watch it

The TV show Olympo. Photo: Netflix

The new TV show "Olympo" is now on the streaming service Netflix. This sports drama is quickly getting a lot of views online and winning over viewers.

What is the TV show "Olympo" about?

The drama unfolds at the Spanish sports center CAR Pirineos, where only the most talented and gifted young athletes are accepted. Here, everyone strives to be the best and reach the highest peaks. Among them is Amaia, captain of the national artistic swimming team. The girl is used to being ideal in everything and not paying attention to difficulties. But after one of the swimmers loses consciousness during training, the girl begins to find out the true price of sporting triumph.

The leading roles in the TV show are played by Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, and Agustin Della Corte.

The first season of the drama consists of eight episodes, which can be watched online on Netflix.

The Spanish TV show has already gotten mostly positive reviews from viewers who are already looking forward to the second season, but on IMDb, the drama got a 5.8 out of 10.

