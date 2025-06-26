Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Netflix renews hit western Ransom Canyon for Season 2

Publication time 26 June 2025 13:30
Ransom Canyon renewed for Season 2 — coming soon to Netflix
Ransom Canyon TV show. Photo: Netflix
The Netflix streaming service has pleased its fans with good news. The modern western TV show Ransom Canyon has been officially renewed for Season 2.

The announcement was made on the service's Instagram page.

Ransom Canyon has been renewed for Season 2

Two months after the premiere of Season 1, Netflix announced the sequel to the western that captivated the audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The TV show is set in the quiet town of Texas, where three influential ranching families are fighting for not only land and heritage, but also for the hearts of their loved ones. One of the protagonists, Staten Kirkland, is experiencing a profound loss. His wife and son died under mysterious circumstances. Determined to find out the truth at all costs, he begins his own investigation. Staten finds support in Quinn O'Grady, the charismatic owner of the dance club who has just returned from New York. However, she is not the only newcomer in town, as she is joined by others who have their own plans for the fertile ranch land.

Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, and others starred in Season 1. The main cast is expected to return to the project in full force.

As a reminder, Prime Video has released the new crime TV show starring the Supernatural star. We also wrote that Joanne Rowling commented on the new adaptation of Harry Potter.

Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
