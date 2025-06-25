J.K. Rowling comments on the Harry Potter TV show

Joanne Rowling. Photo: x.com/jk_rowling

The British writer Joanne Rowling has commented on the new adaptation of her Harry Potter book series. The author became the executive producer of the project.

The Hollywood Reporter writes about the writer's impressions of working on the TV show.

The HBO channel is actively working on creating the new adaptation of the cult Harry Potter franchise. Rowling has also joined the team as an executive producer and is helping the scriptwriters to write episodes. The writer has already shared her first impressions of the upcoming TV show with fans.

"I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD! I'm working closely with the extremely talented writers", Rowling said.

As a reminder, fans have finally found out the names of the actors who will portray the Golden Three — Harry, Ron, and Hermione — on screen. It also became known who got the roles of the Dursleys, Malfoys, and other characters.