Icon - support the ZSU Support the ZSU
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareMoviesReal estateEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies Rowling comments on HBO's new Harry Potter TV show

Rowling comments on HBO's new Harry Potter TV show

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 June 2025 09:50
J.K. Rowling comments on the Harry Potter TV show
Joanne Rowling. Photo: x.com/jk_rowling
Key words Joanne Rowling speaks out about the Harry Potter TV show

The British writer Joanne Rowling has commented on the new adaptation of her Harry Potter book series. The author became the executive producer of the project.

The Hollywood Reporter writes about the writer's impressions of working on the TV show.

Advertisement

Joanne Rowling speaks out about the Harry Potter TV show

The HBO channel is actively working on creating the new adaptation of the cult Harry Potter franchise. Rowling has also joined the team as an executive producer and is helping the scriptwriters to write episodes. The writer has already shared her first impressions of the upcoming TV show with fans.

"I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD! I'm working closely with the extremely talented writers", Rowling said.

Joanne Rowling — photo
The writer Joanne Rowling. Photo: x.com/jk_rowling

As a reminder, fans have finally found out the names of the actors who will portray the Golden Three — Harry, Ron, and Hermione — on screen. It also became known who got the roles of the Dursleys, Malfoys, and other characters.

HBO channel series Harry Potter book Joanne Rowling
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information