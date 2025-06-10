Meet the New Cast of HBO's Harry Potter Reboot

Scene from the movie Harry Potter. Photo: instagram.com/harrypotter

The HBO channel continues to introduce viewers to the cast of the Harry Potter TV show. It has become known who will play the key roles of Molly Weasley, Draco, and Lucius Malfoy, and the Dursley family.

The names of the new actors were announced on the franchise's Instagram page.

Who joined the cast of the Harry Potter TV show?

Finally, the names of other part of the actors who have joined the project have been revealed.

Thus, Katherine Parkinson will play the role of Molly Weasley, Ron's mother. Draco Malfoy, Potter's school enemy, will be played by young actor Lox Pratt, and Johnny Flynn will play the role of his father, Lucius Malfoy.

The audience will also see Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Earlier, it became known who would play the roles of the three main characters in Harry Potter. We also wrote that Tom Felton would return to the role of Draco Malfoy, but not in the TV show.