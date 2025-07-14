Still from the Jurassic World Rebirth movie. Photo: ign.com

Jurassic World Rebirth has overtaken the top two superhero films of the first half of 2025. The new dinosaur adventure film, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, is the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

This was reported by Screen Rant.

Advertisement

Jurassic World Rebirth breaks the box office — official trailer

The Jurassic World Rebirth release kicked off the Wednesday before the Fourth of July weekend with a 3-day debut of $92 million.

According to Variety, as of Sunday morning, Jurassic World Rebirth is projected to end its second weekend with a cumulative worldwide box office gross of $529 million.

That total puts it well above the worldwide gross of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts* ($382 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($415.1 million) to become the sixth movie of 2025 to pass the $500 million global milestone, behind How to Train Your Dragon, Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha 2.

Also read:

Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas in the new movie — trailer

AI revives cult movies with Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan