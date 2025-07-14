Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies Jurassic World Rebirth has overtaken the top two superhero films

Jurassic World Rebirth has overtaken the top two superhero films

en
Publication time 14 July 2025 16:21
Jurassic World Rebirth breaks the box office — official trailer
Still from the Jurassic World Rebirth movie. Photo: ign.com

Jurassic World Rebirth has overtaken the top two superhero films of the first half of 2025. The new dinosaur adventure film, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, is the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

This was reported by Screen Rant.

Advertisement

Jurassic World Rebirth breaks the box office — official trailer

The Jurassic World Rebirth release kicked off the Wednesday before the Fourth of July weekend with a 3-day debut of $92 million.

According to Variety, as of Sunday morning, Jurassic World Rebirth is projected to end its second weekend with a cumulative worldwide box office gross of $529 million.

That total puts it well above the worldwide gross of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts* ($382 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($415.1 million) to become the sixth movie of 2025 to pass the $500 million global milestone, behind How to Train Your Dragon, Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha 2.

Also read:

Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas in the new movie — trailer

AI revives cult movies with Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan

movie dinosaurs premiere Jurassic World
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information