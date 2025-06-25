Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareMoviesReal estateEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies AI revives cult movies with Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan

AI revives cult movies with Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 June 2025 18:39
Cult action movies with Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan revived by AI
Bruce Lee in the movie Fist of Fury. Photo: screenshot from video
Key words Action movies with Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee to be restored by AI

Cult action movies starring Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, and Jet Li will be given a new lease on life. AI will be responsible for the "restoration" of movies.

Variety writes about it.

Advertisement

Action movies with Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee to be restored by AI

At the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, the China Film Foundation and its partners launched an initiative to give a second life to cult movies.

As part of the Kung Fu Film Heritage project, the foundation plans to restore 100 classic martial arts films using artificial intelligence. As well as the presentation of the new animated movie "A Better Tomorrow: Cyber Border", which promises to be the world's first animated feature movie created entirely with the help of AI.

"From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan, from ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" to "Wolf Warrior," these films have shown the world the vitality and spirit of the Chinese people. They are our cinematic calling cards to the world," Zhang Qilin, chair of the China Film Foundation, said.

The movies to be restored with the help of AI include Fist of Fury, The Big Boss, Once Upon a Time in China, Drunken Master, and other cult movies. According to Canxing Media CEO Tian Ming, the first phase of the project will select ten out of hundreds of films to receive priority support. Funding of RMB 100 million (about 13.9 million USD) is provided for this stage.

As a reminder, the popular action TV show starring Tom Hardy has been renewed for Season 2.

China movie Jackie Chan action movie AI
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information