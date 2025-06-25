Cult action movies with Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan revived by AI

Bruce Lee in the movie Fist of Fury. Photo: screenshot from video

Cult action movies starring Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, and Jet Li will be given a new lease on life. AI will be responsible for the "restoration" of movies.

Variety writes about it.

Action movies with Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee to be restored by AI

At the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, the China Film Foundation and its partners launched an initiative to give a second life to cult movies.

As part of the Kung Fu Film Heritage project, the foundation plans to restore 100 classic martial arts films using artificial intelligence. As well as the presentation of the new animated movie "A Better Tomorrow: Cyber Border", which promises to be the world's first animated feature movie created entirely with the help of AI.

"From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan, from ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" to "Wolf Warrior," these films have shown the world the vitality and spirit of the Chinese people. They are our cinematic calling cards to the world," Zhang Qilin, chair of the China Film Foundation, said.

The movies to be restored with the help of AI include Fist of Fury, The Big Boss, Once Upon a Time in China, Drunken Master, and other cult movies. According to Canxing Media CEO Tian Ming, the first phase of the project will select ten out of hundreds of films to receive priority support. Funding of RMB 100 million (about 13.9 million USD) is provided for this stage.

