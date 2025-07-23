Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Hot movie picks for July 2025 — thrillers, dramas & more

Hot movie picks for July 2025 — thrillers, dramas & more

en
Publication time 23 July 2025 18:26
New in theaters July 2025 — movie premieres you’ll love
Still from the Happy Gilmore 2. Photo: screenshot from the video

As July heats up, cinemas are buzzing with anticipation for five exciting new film premieres. This month's lineup features everything from adrenaline-fueled thrillers to heartfelt dramas and big-budget blockbusters.

Novyny.LIVE shares five films coming out in late July 2025 that you've been waiting for.

Eddington

A fierce struggle breaks out between the sheriff and the mayor of a small town. Their fight soon escalates into a terrible conflict in which neither side is willing to concede to the other. Things quickly turn into a global feud when neighbors start turning on each other in Eddington, New Mexico.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes

In theaters — July 18

I Know What You Did Last Summer

A group of friends hides the terrible truth about a deadly incident because they promised to move on. Suddenly, a mysterious killer who knows what the young people did last summer begins a bloody hunt for revenge. The friends soon discover that the gruesome story is repeating itself and turn to the survivors for help.

Cast: Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Billy Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt

In theaters — July 18

Happy Gilmore 2

The hot-tempered hockey loser is back, and he's discovered an incredible talent for golf. The long-awaited sequel to this story is finally here, and everyone's favorite characters will be reunited. This risk-taking, charismatic athlete is ready for the exciting adventures that lie ahead.

Cast: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Margaret Qualley, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald

Movie premieres on Netflix — July 25

Fantastic Four: First Steps

Famous superheroes are back! This time, the movie is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s world. The heroes unwittingly face the most difficult test of their lives. They must find a balance between their roles as true defenders of humanity and their family ties while protecting the planet from a voracious cosmic god and his messenger.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner

In theaters — July 25

Together

After being together for years, Tim and Millie moved to a remote rural area, leaving everything familiar behind. Their move soon triggers a supernatural event that wreaks havoc on their lives. Everything they are used to begins to change: their relationships, their existence, and even their physical forms.

Cast: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Damon Herriman, Mia Morrissey, Jack Kenney

In theaters — July 30

Read also:

Grown Ups 3 — Kevin James teases long-awaited sequel

Netflix announces Bad Day starring Cameron Diaz

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
