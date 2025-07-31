Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies Mikey Madison and Jeremy White in talks for Social Network 2

Mikey Madison and Jeremy White in talks for Social Network 2

en
Publication time 31 July 2025 15:45
The Social Network sequel update: Madison and White considered for leads
Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White. Photo: geekculture

A sequel to the Oscar-winning film The Social Network is in development. According to reports, Aaron Sorkin has met with Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White regarding lead roles in the project.

This was shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The Social Network 2 — what's known

Aaron Sorkin, winner of an Academy Award for his screenplay for the 2010 film, wrote and will direct the drama inspired by Jeff Horwitz's series of articles for The Wall Street Journal, known as "The Facebook Files".

While the acclaimed 2010 drama The Social Network focused on the creation of Facebook (now Meta), the new chapter will tell the story of how the company’s internal reporting revealed the negative effects of social media on teenagers and children. How it knew that misinformation was spreading and causing violence, and how it contributed to the January 6, 2021, coup attempt.

If the deal closes, Madison will play Frances Haugen, the former data engineer and whistleblower who went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal with her information. White would play the former Wall Street Journal tech reporter who broke the story on the Facebook files.

Read also:

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas spark dating rumors in Vermont

James Cameron reveals Avatar animation plans

Oscar movie actors premiere Jeremy Allen White Mikey Madison
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information