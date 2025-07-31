The Social Network sequel update: Madison and White considered for leads

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White. Photo: geekculture

A sequel to the Oscar-winning film The Social Network is in development. According to reports, Aaron Sorkin has met with Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White regarding lead roles in the project.

This was shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The Social Network 2 — what's known

Aaron Sorkin, winner of an Academy Award for his screenplay for the 2010 film, wrote and will direct the drama inspired by Jeff Horwitz's series of articles for The Wall Street Journal, known as "The Facebook Files".

While the acclaimed 2010 drama The Social Network focused on the creation of Facebook (now Meta), the new chapter will tell the story of how the company’s internal reporting revealed the negative effects of social media on teenagers and children. How it knew that misinformation was spreading and causing violence, and how it contributed to the January 6, 2021, coup attempt.

If the deal closes, Madison will play Frances Haugen, the former data engineer and whistleblower who went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal with her information. White would play the former Wall Street Journal tech reporter who broke the story on the Facebook files.

Read also:

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas spark dating rumors in Vermont

James Cameron reveals Avatar animation plans