Wednesday Season 2 is out on Netflix — and it's already on top

Publication time 6 August 2025 14:45
Wednesday Season 2 is finally here — now streaming on Netflix
Still from Wednesday 2. Photo: Netflix

The first season of Wednesday was Netflix's most-watched English-language series ever. It spawned countless TikTok videos of the viral dance number, as well as a thousand Halloween costumes and a lot of puns using the word "woe".

After a three-year hiatus, Season 2 of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix and topping the popularity charts, reports USA Today.

Wednesday 2 — official trailer and review

Season 2 brings viewers back to Nevermore Academy, the gothic high school for supernatural misfits that Wednesday enrolled in last season and subsequently helped save from the Season 1 villains, Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in a previous adaptation).

Now, more popular than ever for her "resting ghoul face," Wednesday returns to face a new, elusive enemy threatening the campus and her bubbly roommate, Enid (Emma Myers).

 

However, Wednesday is also at her weakest. Her psychic powers have become unreliable, and she withers under the steely gaze of her mother, Morticia, who is an indefinite guest at the boarding school.

wednesday 2
Still from Wednesday Season 2. Photo: Netflix

This time, the story is far more streamlined and interesting. Wednesday is drawn into the mystery because she has a personal stake in it, not because she just happens to be there. Her personal stake makes a huge difference in developing sympathy and affection for her, and, more importantly, in making the audience care about the mystery she's trying to solve.

Tetiana Demchenko
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
